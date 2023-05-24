VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Criminology expert Scott Bonn delves into the mythos surrounding murderers at the Tobin Center

In The Psychology of Serial Killers, Bonn will throw back the curtain on true crime, and explain why fans are so drawn to it.

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge Scott Bonn will discuss the myths and misrepresentations that surround serial killers. - Shutterstock / Prath
Shutterstock / Prath
Scott Bonn will discuss the myths and misrepresentations that surround serial killers.
Here's something for avid true crime fans.

Criminology expert Scott Bonn, who's provided expert analysis for a number of renowned true crime TV shows and documentaries on networks including A&E, Oxygen and Discovery, will present a talk throwing back the curtain on true crime, and explaining why fans are so drawn to it.

During his presentation, Bonn will discuss the myths and misrepresentations that surround serial killers: why some get press and why some do not, why we largely only know the names of white serial killers and the mistaken beliefs around killers that power the true crime engine.

He also promises to answer a question that dives deep into viewers' psyches: why am I so interested in serial killers?

$25-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

