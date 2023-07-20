Dallas Cowboys open new pro shop at San Antonio's North Star Mall

click to enlarge Instagram / brettmaher19 With the opening of the new San Antonio location, the Silver and Blue now operate 28 pro shop locations around the country.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys can pick up official merchandise at the team's new pro shop, which opened at San Antonio's North Star Mall this past weekend.The shop, located at 7400 San Pedro Ave Suite #942, opened on Saturday. It's Silver and Blue's third fan shop in San Antonio. The other two shops can be found at the River Center Mall and the Ingram Park Mall on the Northwest side.With the opening of the latest San Antonio location, the Cowboys now operate 28 pro shops across the nation."The Cowboys are thrilled to welcome San Antonio fans to this unique space dedicated to providing fans with the ultimate Cowboys gear and memorabilia," the team said in a press release.Fans can shop for jerseys, hats, and all things Cowboys from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.