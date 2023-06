Dave Chappelle is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer

JUST ANNOUNCED: Award-winning comedian @DaveChappelle is coming to the AT&T Center on Wednesday, July 12.



Tickets on sale today at 5PM.

Award-winning — and often controversial — standup comedian Dave Chappelle will bring the laughs to San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer, according to a tweet from the sports and entertainment facility.Chappelle — the 2019 recipient of the of the revered Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — will perform his standup at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, July 12. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 5 — yes, that's today — at 5 p.m., according to the tweet.Best known for the hit TV series, the comedian has received five Emmy Awards, three for his Netflix comedy specials. He earned the other two for hostingin 2017 and 2021.