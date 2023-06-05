Dave Chappelle is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer

Chappelle — the 2019 recipient of the of the revered Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — will perform his standup at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, July 12. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 5 — yes, that's today — at 5 p.m., according to the tweet.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Award-winning comedian @DaveChappelle is coming to the AT&T Center on Wednesday, July 12.— AT&T Center (@attcenter) June 5, 2023
Tickets on sale today at 5PM. 🎫 https://t.co/HwW7UzSLCm pic.twitter.com/9NyN1zlnjA
Best known for the hit TV series Chappelle's Show, the comedian has received five Emmy Awards, three for his Netflix comedy specials. He earned the other two for hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017 and 2021.
Prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
