Dave Chappelle is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer

Tickets for the show go on sale this afternoon at 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the AT&T Center.

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 3:36 pm

click to enlarge Dave Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Dave Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Award-winning — and often controversial — standup comedian Dave Chappelle will bring the laughs to San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer, according to a tweet from the sports and entertainment facility.

Chappelle — the 2019 recipient of the of the revered Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — will perform his standup at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, July 12. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 5 — yes, that's today — at 5 p.m., according to the tweet.

Best known for the hit TV series Chappelle's Show, the comedian has received five Emmy Awards, three for his Netflix comedy specials. He earned the other two for hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017 and 2021.

Prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

