David Cross will bring his bizarre humor to San Antonio's Stable Hall on Friday

Instagram / @davidcrossofficial Cross delivers a routine during a standup performance.

David Cross will be joined by special guest Sean Patton, currently starring in the FX comedy series English Teacher.



Emmy Award-winning comedian David Cross is a certifiably funny guy.Some might know him for his standup specials, others as the never-nude Tobias Fünke on the hilarious series. Still others might recognize him from the daring and daffy '90s sketch comedy show he co-wrote and co-starred in withstar Bob Odenkirk,Now, Cross will bring his bizarre humor to San Antonio with a standup show at Stable Hall this Friday. The performance is part of his The End of the Beginning of the End comedy tour.However, there's one caveat for the evening that's no laughing matter. It's a phone-free event, and anyone caught using a cellphone, smart watch, camera or recording device during the show will be immediately escorted out of the venue, according to organizers.When it comes to comedy, Cross has impressive bonafides, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing on. He also received additional Emmy nominations forwon five Emmys for its first season, and Cross has even been nominated for two Grammy Awards for his standup work.Stable Hall's floor will be converted into reserved seating for this fully-seated, 18-and-up show.