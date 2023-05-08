D.C. Defenders will face Arlington Renegades at XFL Championship Game at the Alamodome Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Alamodome The Alamodome will host the XFL's first-ever championship game.

After hard-fought victories at the end of last month, the XFL's improbable South Division champion Arlington Renegades and dominant North Division Champion D.C. Defenders are heading to San Antonio for the football league's first-ever championship game.The Renegades, who boasted a regular season record below .500, served a major upset to the favorited Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 29. Although the Renegades managed to pull off an unlikely win, it's unclear whether the South Division champs have enough talent to best the Defenders, who have lost only one game during the entire season.Although San Antonio Brahmas supporters would rather see the hometown team playing in the season finale, fans still have one more chance to witness some gridiron excitement from the fledgling league.