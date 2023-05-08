Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

D.C. Defenders will face Arlington Renegades at XFL Championship Game at the Alamodome Saturday

Although San Antonio Brahmas supporters would rather see the hometown team playing in the season finale, fans still have one more chance to witness some gridiron excitement from the fledgling league.

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 11:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Alamodome will host the XFL's first-ever championship game. - Courtesy Photo / Alamodome
Courtesy Photo / Alamodome
The Alamodome will host the XFL's first-ever championship game.
After hard-fought victories at the end of last month, the XFL's improbable South Division champion Arlington Renegades and dominant North Division Champion D.C. Defenders are heading to San Antonio for the football league's first-ever championship game.

The Renegades, who boasted a regular season record below .500, served a major upset to the favorited Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 29. Although the Renegades managed to pull off an unlikely win, it's unclear whether the South Division champs have enough talent to best the Defenders, who have lost only one game during the entire season.

Although San Antonio Brahmas supporters would rather see the hometown team playing in the season finale, fans still have one more chance to witness some gridiron excitement from the fledgling league.

$29 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Síclovía comes to San Antonio's Midtown on Sunday in celebration of National Ride a Bike Day

By Dalia Gulca

The free, biannual event will be held in San Antonio's midtown area on Sunday.

Dark Comedy: Ceramic artist Michael Guerra Foerster embraces the playful and the ephemeral

By Bryan Rindfuss

Michael Guerra Foerster's "Floops" are smiling creatures partly inspired by the cartoons of his youth

Budding art collectors can find plenty to love at the McNay Art Museum's Print Fair this weekend

By Dalia Gulca

Fifteen art dealers from across the country will offer thousands of prints, drawings, watercolors and photographs for sale.

Friends, associates remember San Antonio painter Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz as a creative powerhouse

By Marco Aquino

Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz frequently gave himself a starring role in the portraits he painted.

Also in Arts

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

By Kelly Nelson

César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation

Dark Comedy: Ceramic artist Michael Guerra Foerster embraces the playful and the ephemeral

By Bryan Rindfuss

Michael Guerra Foerster's "Floops" are smiling creatures partly inspired by the cartoons of his youth

Tiger Woods’ ‘experiential putting concept’ PopStroke to expand to San Antonio, other Texas cities

By Nina Rangel

PopStroke is planning new outposts in San Antonio, Dallas and College Station.

San Antonio theme park Six Flags Fiesta Texas to get first-of-its-kind esports gaming center

By Brandon Rodriguez

The two-story gaming center will include a 52-seat lounge, 50 custom gaming PCs and console-style gaming set ups.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us