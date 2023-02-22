Dionne Warwick named honorary chair for San Antonio's Gurwitz International Piano Competition

Gurwitz organizers Musical Bridges Around the World also announced that Scott Yoo will chair the competition's international committee of judges.

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 5:03 pm

click to enlarge “Dionne Warwick has been an international star since performing with Marlene Dietrich in 1963 in Paris,” MBAW CEO Anya Grokhovski said in a statement. - Courtesy Photo / Musical Bridges Around the World
Courtesy Photo / Musical Bridges Around the World
Venerated singer Dionne Warwick will serve as honorary chair for the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio.

The six-time Grammy Award winner was considered a muse by legendary songwriting duo Hal David and Burt Bacharach, transforming many of their compositions into No. 1 hits hits during the 1960s.

Musical Bridges Around the World (MBAW), which runs the Gurwitz, shared the news Wednesday of Warwick's involvement in the competition. In 2020, former Spur and NBA Hall-of-Famer David Robinson served in the role.

“Dionne Warwick has been an international star since performing with Marlene Dietrich in 1963 in Paris,” MBAW CEO Anya Grokhovski said in a statement.

“She is known as an artist who bridges the gap of pop, gospel and R&B music, transcending race, culture and musical boundaries — very much in line with the mission of Musical Bridges Around the World.”

MBAW also revealed that Scott Yoo, conductor and music director of the Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra, will serve as the chair for the competition's international committee of judges. Yoo is also known for hosting the PBS docuseries Now Hear This.

The Gurwitz competition, formerly the San Antonio International Piano Competition, brings in 12 pianists from around the world every four years to compete for for gold, silver and bronze medals with prizes of $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000 respectively. Along with Ft. Worth's famed Van Cliburn competition, the Gurwitz is one of seven members of the World Federation of International Music Competitions.

The 2024 competition will be held Jan. 24-Feb. 4. A venue has yet to be announced for the early rounds of the competition, but the final round will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

