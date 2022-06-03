Director of San Antonio's McNay Art Museum leaving for job in California

click to enlarge Josh Huskin Richard Aste has led the McNay for nearly six years.

McNay Art Museum Director and CEO Richard Aste will step down from his position in January of 2023.Aste, the McNay's first Hispanic CEO, led the museum for nearly six years. He will finish out his current contract to give the board time to locate a replacement, according to museum officials.Aste plans to launch a coaching practice and join the executive coaching team at the University of California, Irvine, the museum said in statement. He'll join his partner of 10 years, Max Goodman, in Los Angeles.During his tenure, Aste helped the McNay add art by underrepresented communities to its collections and exhibitions and diversify its staff. He also oversaw a $6.25 million landscape master plan and secured first-time funding from high-profile foundations.“The positive impact he has had on the Museum and the community is immeasurable," McNay Board President Don Frost said in a written statement. "Rich has greatly advanced our mission and vision."