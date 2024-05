click to enlarge Deenvan Meer The stage production of Frozen includes more than a dozen new songs.

tion switches some things up — featuring an expanded score with over a dozen new songs, all composed by the film’s songwriters, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez — but still tells the beloved story of royal sisters Elsa and Anna of Arendelle.



When a young Elsa — born with the power to manipulate ice with her hands — accidentally injures her little sister Anna with her magic, she becomes consumed by fear over what her powers could do to others. In an effort to keep Anna and the kingdom safe, Elsa closes the palace gates and completely withdraws to her private quarters.



Years pass as Anna waits outside Elsa’s door, wondering why their relationship went cold and longing for human connection. Anna’s desperation for love comes to a head on Elsa’s coronation day, when she meets Prince Hans and eagerly accepts his marriage proposal the same night.



Elsa’s skepticism of the engagement triggers an argument between the sisters, culminating in an explosion of ice that freezes the foyer and brings about an eternal winter. Overwhelmed and ashamed, Elsa flees.



Meanwhile, Anna embarks on a treacherous voyage to find her missing sister and restore springtime in Arendelle. Along the way, Anna meets ice-seller Kristoff, his reindeer Sven and a sentient snowman named Olaf, and discovers the many forms that love and warmth can take.



The wintry woods and ice castles of Disney’swill come to life at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre from Wednesday, May 22, through Sunday, June 2.Based on the 2013 animated film that took the world by (snow)storm, the three-time Tony-nominated musical began its North American tour in 2019. The stage produc