DiwaliSA returns to downtown San Antonio for celebration of annual festival of lights

While Diwali is technically a five-day festival of lights, this event will condense the revelry into a single night.

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge The annual event will feature live performances, food vendors, handicrafts and a DJ playing the latest Bollywood hits. - Courtesy of Anuja SA
Courtesy of Anuja SA
The annual event will feature live performances, food vendors, handicrafts and a DJ playing the latest Bollywood hits.
Diwali, the annual Indian celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, returns to downtown San Antonio at Hemisfair and the Arneson River Theatre.

While Diwali is technically a five-day festival of lights, this event will condense the revelry into a single night of live performances, food vendors, handicrafts and a DJ playing the latest Bollywood hits.

A river parade will take place on the River Walk from 5-6 p.m., and participants will take part in the ceremonial release of 2,000 floating candles (diyas) to commemorate the occasion.

That's not the only way Diwali will be lighting up the night, though. Fittingly, the event will conclude with a brilliant fireworks display.

Free, 4:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, Hemisfair (434 Alamo St.) and Arneson River Theatre (418 Villita St.), anujasa.com/diwali-sa.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lawyer for former San Antonio Spurs psychologist to discuss allegations against Josh Primo

By Michael Karlis

Former Spurs guard Josh Primo said in a statement Friday that he is dealing with "past trauma" and is focussing on his mental health.

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

By Michael Karlis

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

OPERA San Antonio opens its 2022-2023 season with famous tragic opera Pagliacci

By Kelly Nelson

OPERA San Antonio opens its 2022-2023 season with famous tragic opera Pagliacci

Also in Arts

Lawyer for former San Antonio Spurs psychologist to discuss allegations against Josh Primo

By Michael Karlis

Former Spurs guard Josh Primo said in a statement Friday that he is dealing with "past trauma" and is focussing on his mental health.

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

By Michael Karlis

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us