DiwaliSA returns to downtown San Antonio for celebration of annual festival of lights

click to enlarge Courtesy of Anuja SA The annual event will feature live performances, food vendors, handicrafts and a DJ playing the latest Bollywood hits.

Diwali, the annual Indian celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, returns to downtown San Antonio at Hemisfair and the Arneson River Theatre.While Diwali is technically a five-day festival of lights, this event will condense the revelry into a single night of live performances, food vendors, handicrafts and a DJ playing the latest Bollywood hits.A river parade will take place on the River Walk from 5-6 p.m., and participants will take part in the ceremonial release of 2,000 floating candles (diyas) to commemorate the occasion.That's not the only way Diwali will be lighting up the night, though. Fittingly, the event will conclude with a brilliant fireworks display.