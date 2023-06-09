VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Dolls of Horror Market descends on the Wonderland of the Americas this weekend

In celebration of World Doll Day, Kings of Horror and Wonderrland of the Americas will host an event themed on dolls from horror movies.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 12:25 pm

Dolls from various horror movies such as Child's Play will be featured at the event.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Dolls from various horror movies such as Child's Play will be featured at the event.
For any Alamo City residents with pediophobia — the fear of dolls — there's one place they should definitely steer clear from this weekend.

Wonderland of the Americas Mall and Kings of Horror are celebrating World Doll Day, which takes place annually on the second Saturday of June, with the Dolls of Horror Market.

The market will feature the work of many independent creators and collectible dealers with a focus on infamous dolls from various horror films such as Child's Play, Annabelle and Saw, among others.

Kings of Horror has been the source of many niche horror events at Wonderland and around San Antonio since January 2022, most recently the a "Queens of Horror" Mother's Day market held in early May.

This weekend's event will take place indoors and offers free general admission and parking.

Free, 11 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 785-3500, facebook.com/events/dolls-of-horror.

