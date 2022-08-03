Downtown San Antonio's Camp Legacy Movie Series wraps up with steamy '80s hit Dirty Dancing

click to enlarge Lionsgate Home Entertainment Dirty Dancing stars Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Fans of '80s movies have the chance to relive a steamy coming-of-age classic with an outdoor screening of, the final film in Legacy Park's Camp Legacy Movie Series.A colossal hit in its day, the film follows Baby (Jennifer Grey) — a squeaky clean daddy's girl with dead-set plans to join the Peace Corps — on a summer vacation with her parents to a sleepy mountain resort. When Baby starts attending dance lessons, she develops a crush on resort dance instructor Johnny (Patrick Swayze), along with an untamable passion for dance.As Baby and Johnny turn up the tempo in their relationship, Baby realizes her plans may not be hers after all — but rather her father's — and she becomes determined to take control of her own destiny.Camp Legacy's whimsical and woodsy event has far more to offer than just a feel-good flick. Expect tents, cocktails and free dance lessons with Vertical Expression starting at 6 p.m. Register online to reserve a spot.