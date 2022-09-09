Downtown San Antonio's Legacy Park hosting end-of-summer bash next week

The Lawn Beach - End of Summer Party will feature music from local performers along with a curated pop-up market and food vendors.

Fri, Sep 9, 2022

click to enlarge Legacy Park will host the Lawn Beach — End of Summer Party on Sept. 15. - Courtesy Photo / dsb presents
Courtesy Photo / dsb presents
Legacy Park will host the Lawn Beach — End of Summer Party on Sept. 15.
Even if summer's drawing to a close, San Antonio residents will have at least one more chance to soak up sun downtown.

Event planning company dsb presents (the lack of capital letters is part of its branding, not a typo) is teaming up with the nonprofit 80|20 Foundation to host the Lawn Beach — End of Summer Party at Legacy Park on Thursday, Sept. 15.

San Antonio bands the Skajects, Moon Tokki and Fatsauce will perform, and the park will feature a curated marketplace including local art, jewelry and decor from local vendors as well as several food trucks and nearby Pinkerton's Barbecue. Volleyball and a voter-registration drive are also part of the schedule.

“Considering the impact of gas prices over the summer, the goal is to give our community the option to stay close to home and still enjoy a 'beach' party with friends before the season ends,” dsb founder Kristian Hibron said in a statement. “We envision attendees rocking their best summer looks, kicking back on beach towels, and enjoying fun live music with some of San Antonio’s Summer staples: aguas frescas, elotes, shave ice and [barbecue].”

Lawn Beach will take place at 217 W. Travis St. and is free to attend. Parking validation will be available. The event will run 4:30-9:30 p.m.

