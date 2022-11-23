Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical! arrives in San Antonio on Nov. 29

The touring production will be at the Majestic Theatre through Dec. 4.

Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical! arrives in San Antonio on Nov. 29
Courtesy Photo Majestic Theatre
Dr. Seuss' classic Christmas story returns to our televisions every winter to remind both kids and adults of the importance of community and the poisons of materialism.

Now, the story originally told in the 1957 children's book by political cartoonist, poet and children's author Theodor Seuss Geisel is heading to San Antonio in musical form.

Touring the U.S. since 2008, the 85-minute Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical! debuted in San Diego in 1998, with Vanessa Hudgens playing the tiny Cindy Lou Who.

$45 and up, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 4, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

