Drag Race superstar Alyssa Edwards performing at San Antonio's Rock Box

Edwards charmed the world on RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars with highly quotable moments of unscripted humor.

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 12:23 pm

click to enlarge Edwards is known internationally for her killer dance skills, High-Femme looks and unscripted humor. - Courtesy Photo / The Rock Box
Courtesy Photo / The Rock Box
Edwards is known internationally for her killer dance skills, High-Femme looks and unscripted humor.
Texas-born drag world supernova Alyssa Edwards is performing at the Rock Box this Saturday — and San Antonio is about to be thoroughly entertained.

"Honey, there's no place like home! Wrapping up my Glitz and Giggles tour in San Antonio is the cherry on top of this Texas-sized extravaganza," Edwards said in a statement to the Current. "The Lone Star State knows how to celebrate, and I couldn't be prouder to bring all this glam + glitter back to where it all began!”

Edwards is slated to perform her Glitz & Giggles show supported by a full roster of Alamo City drag performers, the venue's Facebook event states. The DFW Metroplex-based headliner will deliver a "gag-worthy" opening and closing number to showcase her dance skills, according to the Rock Box's online tease. She'll also "delight the audience with original comedy and storytelling" throughout the night.

Edwards is a force to be reckoned with, and San Antonio is about to see why.

Starting her career as a polished and pretty pageant queen, Edwards was crowned Miss Gay America in 2010. However, that was just the beginning of the big-haired Texas gal's meteoric rise.

In 2013, Edwards rose to international fame on Season Five of RuPaul's Drag Race, charming audiences with unscripted and seemingly effortless humor. A frequent scene stealer, Edwards somehow made her reaction to a read ("Back rolls?") more famous than the read itself — and the queen who delivered it.

Her other memorable quotes from the season included, "I don't get cute, I get drop dead gorgeous," and "Girl, look how orange you fuckin' look!" Then there was Edwards' signature tongue pop, which she has described to media outlets as her "catchphrase."

By the time she was eliminated, she had become a household name.

When Edwards joined the roster of the second season of Drag Race All Stars, America fell in love all over again, thanks to the chaotic energy Edwards brought to set. Who can forget the moment in the "HERstory of the World" episode when a wigged-up and makeup-less Edwards brandished a toy gun and stalked the dressing room as a half-cocked  Annie Oakley?

At the core of it all, though, Edwards — who's real name is Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson — is a great dancer and spends much of her time teaching dance classes at her studio in Mesquite. Her small-town Texas life has remained stubbornly local, despite being called to Hollywood and beyond by the demands of fame.

$40, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, The Rock Box, 1221 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com

