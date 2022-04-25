Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté will werk it at Bonham Exchange on Thursday

There was speculation that she would return for Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race after exiting the current season due to an ankle injury, but that won't be happening.

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté is known for hosting Drag Race viewing parties at West Hollywood's Abbey Food & Bar. - COURTESY OF REY LOPEZ ENTERTAINMENT
Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment
Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté is known for hosting Drag Race viewing parties at West Hollywood's Abbey Food & Bar.
You know her from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, but now "The Snack" is here in San Antonio for an event hosted by Tencha La Jefa.

If you're unfamiliar, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté is the stage name of performer Demoria Elise Williams, a trans woman known for hosting Drag Race viewing parties at West Hollywood's Abbey Food & Bar.

There was speculation that she would return for Season 15 of the long-running reality throwdown after exiting the current season due to an ankle injury. But that won't be happening, which she stated "was not her decision."

Adding some luster to the Kornbread brand, the performer will appear in the pending Hocus Pocus sequel as "a drag version of Bette Midler."

A role she was born to play? No argument here.

$20-$25, 10:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday, April 28, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., table reservations by text only to (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

