click to enlarge Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté is known for hosting Drag Race viewing parties at West Hollywood's Abbey Food & Bar.

You know her from season 14 of, but now "The Snack" is here in San Antonio for an event hosted by Tencha La Jefa.If you're unfamiliar, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté is the stage name of performer Demoria Elise Williams, a trans woman known for hostingviewing parties at West Hollywood's Abbey Food & Bar.There was speculation that she would return for Season 15 of the long-running reality throwdown after exiting the current season due to an ankle injury. But that won't be happening, which she stated "was not her decision."Adding some luster to the Kornbread brand, the performer will appear in the pendingsequel as "a drag version of Bette Midler."A role she was born to play? No argument here.