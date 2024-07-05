SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Ellen DeGeneres cancels San Antonio and other stops on summer standup tour

The actress and former talk show host was scheduled to play the Majestic Theatre on Friday, July 12.

By on Fri, Jul 5, 2024 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. - Shutterstock / s_bukley
Shutterstock / s_bukley
Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has scrapped her Friday, July 12, performance in San Antonio amid a string of other cancellations on her Ellen's Last Stand... Up tour.

San Antonio date has been removed from the Majestic Theatre's website and tickets are no longer listed for sale via Ticketmaster. Majestic officials were unavailable for immediate comment Friday, but a representative from the venue's box office said refunds are being processed, adding that ticket holders should see refunds within a few days.

The news comes after Ticketmaster posted that the actress and former talk show host had nixed her Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago shows. The summer tour had been billed as DeGeneres' final set of road dates performing standup comedy.

News outlets CNN and Entertainment Weekly reached out to representatives for both DeGeneres and producer Live Nation for more details on the abrupt cancellations. At press time, neither had received a response.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

San Antonio Spurs sign aging point guard Chris Paul for $11 million

By Michael Karlis

Chris Paul attends a Disney event in 2024.

Spurs' proposed San Antonio arena would cost $1.2 billion, making it NBA's second-priciest

By Michael Karlis

A center court view at the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the San Antonio Spurs.

