Ellen DeGeneres cancels San Antonio and other stops on summer standup tour

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has scrapped her Friday, July 12, performance in San Antonio amid a string of other cancellations on her Ellen's Last Stand... Up tour.
San Antonio date has been removed from the Majestic Theatre's website and tickets are no longer listed for sale via Ticketmaster. Majestic officials were unavailable for immediate comment Friday, but a representative from the venue's box office said refunds are being processed, adding that ticket holders should see refunds within a few days.
The news comes after Ticketmaster posted that the actress and former talk show host had nixed her Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago shows. The summer tour had been billed as DeGeneres' final set of road dates performing standup comedy.
News outlets CNN
and Entertainment Weekly
reached out to representatives for both DeGeneres and producer Live Nation for more details on the abrupt cancellations. At press time, neither had received a response.
