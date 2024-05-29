SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Ellen DeGeneres' standup tour coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in July

The 27-date tour is being billed as the actress, comedian and talk-show host's final set of standup dates.

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 4:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. - Shutterstock / s_bukley
Shutterstock / s_bukley
Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.
Funnywoman, actress and 2000s-era daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres is coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Friday, July 12, as part of the Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour, being billed as her 27-date final comeback to standup comedy.

Pre-sale tickets for the Alamo City date are available via LiveNation at 10 a.m. this Thursday. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. the following day.

Perhaps best known for playing the voice of Dory in the Disney/Pixar animated movie Finding Nemo, DeGeneres, 66, got her start in standup comedy before branching out into movie roles and starring in two sitcoms, Ellen and The Ellen Show.

The tour comes four years after former staffers at the Ellen DeGeneres Show accused the Daytime Emmy Award-winning personality in an extensive Buzzfeed report of creating a toxic work environment. The program was cancelled in May 2022 after 19 seasons on air.

DeGeneres will also perform in Austin’s Moody Theater on Saturday, July 13, as part of ACL Live.

Ticket prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, livenation.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

NBC purchase of NBA TV rights could end Charles Barkley's San Antonio reign of terror

By Michael Karlis

Sports commentator Charles Barkley has made fun of San Antonio's "big ol' women" since at least 2010.

Kendrick Perkins says he regrets his DPOY vote for Gobert over San Antonio's Wemby

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters last summer prior to his rookie season getting underway.

The DoSeum’s new ‘Dogs!’ exhibit focuses on science about our canine companions

By Bill Baird

The DoSeum specializes in hands-on exhibits to make learning fun.

San Antonio Choral Society concert on Sunday will preview works chosen for European tour

By Brandyn Miller

The concert will take place in downtown's St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Kendrick Perkins says he regrets his DPOY vote for Gobert over San Antonio's Wemby

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters last summer prior to his rookie season getting underway.

NBC purchase of NBA TV rights could end Charles Barkley's San Antonio reign of terror

By Michael Karlis

Sports commentator Charles Barkley has made fun of San Antonio's "big ol' women" since at least 2010.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama lands spot on NBA All-Rookie team

By Sanford Nowlin

No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has added yet another feather to his cap.

San Antonio Brahmas secure UFL playoff spot with 20-15 win over Arlington

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference championship game on June 9.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us