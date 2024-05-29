Ellen DeGeneres' standup tour coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in July

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / s_bukley
Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.
Funnywoman, actress and 2000s-era daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres is coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Friday, July 12, as part of the Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour, being billed as her 27-date final comeback to standup comedy.
Pre-sale tickets for the Alamo City date are available via LiveNation
at 10 a.m. this Thursday. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. the following day.
Perhaps best known for playing the voice of Dory in the Disney/Pixar animated movie Finding Nemo
, DeGeneres, 66, got her start in standup comedy before branching out into movie roles and starring in two sitcoms, Ellen
and The Ellen Show
.
The tour comes four years after former staffers at the Ellen DeGeneres Show
accused the Daytime Emmy Award-winning personality in an extensive Buzzfeed report
of creating a toxic work environment. The program was cancelled in May 2022 after 19 seasons on air.
DeGeneres will also perform in Austin’s Moody Theater on Saturday, July 13, as part of ACL Live.
Ticket prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, livenation.com.
