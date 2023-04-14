Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox headline I Want My Retro '80s fest at Wonderland of the Americas

The new pop culture event will also feature actors from Adventures in Babysitting and Short Circuit.

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 3:05 pm

CHiPs stars Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada will headline I Want My Retro.
NBC
CHiPs stars Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada will headline I Want My Retro.
Wonderland of the Americas and Social Revolt will host a new pop culture event called I Want My Retro on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

The free event will be headlined by Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, best known as the stars of the hit '80s show CHiPS. Other guests on the lineup include Julie Brown (MTV), Britta Phillips (Singing voice of Jem from Jem & The Holograms), Keith Coogan (Adventures in Babysitting, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter is Dead), Maia Brewton (Adventures in Babysitting, Parker Lewis Can’t Lose) and Tim Blaney (Short Circuit, Short Circuit 2, Flight of the Navigator).

I Want My Retro will include an Adventure in Babysitting pop-up screening and Q&A with Maia Brewton and Keith Coogan on Saturday, followed by an afterparty at the newly opened AR's Entertainment with roller skating, laser tag and indoor miniature golf. There will be over 75 vendors, and meet and greet passes with celebrity guests start as low as $40.

“The launch of the 'I Want My Retro' series is to bring back not only the nostalgia of our childhood but also the days where the celebrity meet & greets actually took place in the malls back in the '80's,” event coordinator Angel Castorena said in a statement. “We have plans of doing a '90's edition in the fall and possibly one more at the end of the year geared towards the '2YK' [sic] kids so we have something for everyone to enjoy and relive their youth while meeting their teen idols.”

Free, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, socialrevoltstore.com/retro.

