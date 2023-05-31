Expedition Unknown's Josh Gates will bring tall tales to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts In addition to hosting Expedition Unknown, Gates has been an occasional Ghost Hunters guest and formerly hosted Destination Truth.

Explorer Josh Gates, the host of Discovery Channel's, has traveled the world to gain insight into its greatest mysteries: disappearances, biblical enigmas, lost cities, mythical creatures, hidden treasures, the paranormal and modern legends such as the D.B. Cooper hijacking.Archaeology degree and insatiable wanderlust in tow, Gates has trekked to more than 100 countries, from Egypt to Antarctica, and visited some of the most remote spots on the planet, from the jungles of Papua New Guinea to the mountains of Bhutan.As an occasionalguest and former host of, the globetrotter also knows how to tell a story. Gates will delve into anecdotes about his expeditions and off-the-grid hijinks in a show that promises to be thrilling, hilarious, suspenseful and insightful.