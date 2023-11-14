Extraterrestrial drag queen Alaska crash lands at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment Alaska now hosts the show Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition with Lola LeCroix.

Call her Alaska Thunderfuck, Alaska 5000 or just Alaska. Whichever you pick, she's the award-winning drag queen who allegedly crash landed on Earth in 1966 in her namesake state and was held in captivity until the '80s.As might be expected, the alien queen doesn't simply do drag — she has her own fragrance, has released four studio albums, has been in amovie and has competed on, finishing as runner-up on's fifth season and winning the second season ofAnd the extraterrestrial just doesn't slow down. She now hosts the showwith her best friend Lola LeCroix.Similarly larger-than-life drag performer Tencha La Jefa will host Alaska's two local performances.