Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

Some faculty and staff have raised concerns that the school's culture won't survive its merger with UTSA.

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 2:46 pm

click to enlarge This shirt design was made my a Southwest School of Art student, according to a post from a departing faculty member. - FACEBOOK / MARGARET A. CRAIG
Facebook / Margaret A. Craig
This shirt design was made my a Southwest School of Art student, according to a post from a departing faculty member.
While many stakeholders are excited about the Southwest School of Art's merger with the University of Texas at San Antonio, others remain concerned whether the longtime downtown campus' culture will survive the transition. 

The frustration some faculty and staff are feeling has apparently spilled over to students too. On Thursday, Margaret A. Craig, SSA’s chair and professor of printmaking and paper, shared a photo on Facebook of a T-shirt design she said was created by a SSA student.

The image on the shirt features Patches, one of the feral felines who calls the SSA campus home, with its tail up and the proverbial cat's ass on full display. In place of the cat's sphincter is the SSA logo.

“Awesome T-shirt design created by our students,” Craig wrote. “The butthole is the Southwest School of Art logo. And the cat is one of our campus cats Patches. Today on the final day of classes we are having a celebration of what the Southwest School of Art was.”

The "was" in that sentence is important because Craig is one of the faculty members who's been open about her disappointment with the SSA-UTSA merger. She's already stated that she won't be returning to the school next semester after she received an offer from UTSA that she called “insulting.”

“The SSA faculty and staff have not been offered safe landing points with this merger,” Craig wrote in a letter to UTSA President Taylor Eighmy earlier this month. “UTSA is treating this as an acquisition, not a fair merger. The only people excited about this merger are the UTSA financial personnel who are reveling in the fact that they are getting millions in resources and reneging on their responsibilities in response.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Trending

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour will sashay into San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on July 17

By Nina Rangel

Vanessa Vanjie performs in Werk the World.

Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony return for first performance in new concert series

By Kelly Nelson

MOSAS previously performed at First Baptist Church in March.

Mariachi fans can get sentimental at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Noche de Romance

By Kiko Martinez

Local musicians Rhonda Garcia and Mateo Lopez and the Guadalupe Youth Mariachi Ensemble will also take the stage.

New quarterly event series at Confluence Park brings together nature, science and the arts

By Ashley Allen

The free community event will be held at Confluence Park.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road art walk returns after two year hiatus

By Ashley Allen

Guests and artists mingle at the 2019 Fred Autograph Party.

San Antonio-based artist Maya Sokovic's exhibition 'Fragments of Landscapes' opens this week

By Ashley Allen

San Antonio-based artist Maya Sokovic's exhibition 'Fragments of Landscapes' opens this week

San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to children of active duty military

By Michael Karlis

Up to immediate family members of an active US service member can get free admission.

Mariachi fans can get sentimental at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Noche de Romance

By Kiko Martinez

Local musicians Rhonda Garcia and Mateo Lopez and the Guadalupe Youth Mariachi Ensemble will also take the stage.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us