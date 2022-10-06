Family-friendly Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival comes to Brackenridge Park Oct. 8

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Monarch butterflies migrate through Texas on their way to Mexico each year. - Unsplash / Kathy Servian
Unsplash / Kathy Servian
Monarch butterflies migrate through Texas on their way to Mexico each year.
San Antonio's Seventh Annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival will celebrate the distinctive orange-and-black-winged pollinators' migration through Texas to Mexico for the winter months.

The San Antonio Zoo train that cruises around Brackenridge Park has been made over for the celebration as a striped Caterpillar Train, which will start off the festival celebrations on Saturday with a lap around the park, followed by a People for Pollinators Procession. Other activities include butterfly tagging in honor of lost loved ones, a "Forever Journey" altar built by local artist Terry Ybañez and numerous educational booths and vendors.

The event is suitable for folks of all ages who have an interest in the natural world. The San Antonio Parks Department will even be on hand to facilitate a tree adoption.

The monarchs have a tough journey ahead this year due to extreme weather conditions, so fans may want to show up and cheer their flying friends on for their annual trip down south.

Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary's St., texasbutterflyranch.com.

