Fans blame 'Cruz Curse' for Texas Longhorns' Sugar Bowl loss

In Monday's game against the No. 2 seeded Huskies, Texas lost in the final seconds after quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an incomplete pass to Adonai Mitchell. However, some upset fans aren't blaming either player — or even the team's numerous penalties.
Instead, they're putting Texas' junior Republican senator on blast.
"It's his fault," X user @Hudson D Locke wrote, tweeting a photo of Cruz at the game.
Others, including X user @NoahDreyf, questioned why Canada-born Cruz — an alumni of Princeton and Harvard — would even bother attending the Sugar Bowl sporting Longhorns gear.
It was his fault pic.twitter.com/EN8m8enfV6— Hudson Locke (@HudsonDLocke) January 2, 2024
"Ted Cruz is on the University of Texas sideline despite being born in Alberta, Canada and attending Princeton and Harvard…..okay," he wrote.
Naturally, at least one of the senator's political rivals jumped in as well.
Ted Cruz is on the University of Texas sideline despite being born in Alberta, Canada and attending Princeton and Harvard…..okay— Noah-Scape (@NoahDreyf) January 2, 2024
"Everywhere Ted Cruz goes, losses follow," tweeted State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat vying to challenge Cruz in 2024. "We don't want Ted at our football games. We don't want Ted representing us in the Senate. Texans don't want Ted."
Indeed, Lone Star State sports fans have spent recent years complaining about the "Cruz Curse." The team Cruz roots for loses during postseason games he chooses to attend, curse believers claim.
Everywhere Ted Cruz goes, losses follow.— Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) January 2, 2024
We don't want Ted at our football games.
We don't want Ted representing us in the Senate.
Texans don't want Ted. https://t.co/JhVSY2aq4H
Although it sounds far-fetched, numbers appear to back up the notion.
In the 17 games Cruz attended since 2017, the team he rooted for lost 15, according to the college football account @ RedditCFB. Those losses include Game 7 of the 2023 World Series, in which the Astros lost to the Texas Rangers.
"For the sake of all Texans, Republican and Democrat, Ted Cruz needs to be banned from any Texas team's postseason games," tweeted X user @errod210.
Sports bettors are now 15-2 since 2017 when betting the moneyline against teams Ted Cruz shows up to support in person.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2024
They would have profited $2,344 if they placed a $100 bet on each game. pic.twitter.com/WBH5vq36VW
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
For the sake of all Texans, Republican and Democrat, Ted Cruz needs to be banned from any Texas team’s post season games— Eric (@errod210) January 2, 2024
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed