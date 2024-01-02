LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Fans blame 'Cruz Curse' for Texas Longhorns' Sugar Bowl loss

Ted Cruz has attended 17 sporting events since 2017. The teams he was rooting for lost 15 of those games, according to one online sports account.

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 12:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sporting burnt orange, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz attends the Sugar Bowl on Monday. - X / @RedditCFB
X / @RedditCFB
Sporting burnt orange, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz attends the Sugar Bowl on Monday.
University of Texas fans pissed about the Longhorns' 37-31 Sugar Bowl loss to the Washington Huskies have found someone to blame: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

In Monday's game against the No. 2 seeded Huskies, Texas lost in the final seconds after quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an incomplete pass to Adonai Mitchell. However, some upset fans aren't blaming either player — or even the team's numerous penalties.

Instead, they're putting Texas' junior Republican senator on blast.

"It's his fault," X user @Hudson D Locke wrote, tweeting a photo of Cruz at the game.
Others, including X user @NoahDreyf, questioned why Canada-born Cruz — an alumni of Princeton and Harvard — would even bother attending the Sugar Bowl sporting Longhorns gear.

"Ted Cruz is on the University of Texas sideline despite being born in Alberta, Canada and attending Princeton and Harvard…..okay," he wrote.
Naturally, at least one of the senator's political rivals jumped in as well.

"Everywhere Ted Cruz goes, losses follow," tweeted State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat vying to challenge Cruz in 2024. "We don't want Ted at our football games. We don't want Ted representing us in the Senate. Texans don't want Ted."
Indeed, Lone Star State sports fans have spent recent years complaining about the "Cruz Curse." The team Cruz roots for loses during postseason games he chooses to attend, curse believers claim.

Although it sounds far-fetched, numbers appear to back up the notion.

In the 17 games Cruz attended since 2017, the team he rooted for lost 15, according to the college football account @ RedditCFB. Those losses include Game 7 of the 2023 World Series, in which the Astros lost to the Texas Rangers.
"For the sake of all Texans, Republican and Democrat, Ted Cruz needs to be banned from any Texas team's postseason games," tweeted X user @errod210.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs set to take on championship contender Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 4

By M. Solis

Spurs No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is average nearly 20 points and over 10 rebounds a game in his rookie season.

Growing Collections: A brief look at what San Antonio museums acquired in 2023

By Bryan Rindfuss

Fausto Fernandez, Burden Narratives While Stuck in Traffic in Pursuit of an Obligation at the Port of Entry, courtesy of McNay Art Museum.

10 notable 2023 books from Texas authors

By Max Booth III

These books are worth curling up with over a cup of coffee.

San Antonio's New Year's Eve bash will ring in 2024 with fireworks, live music and more

By Dalia Gulca

The city's annual New Year's Eve celebration will be broadcast on News4 San Antonio and Telemundo.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs set to take on championship contender Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 4

By M. Solis

Spurs No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is average nearly 20 points and over 10 rebounds a game in his rookie season.

10 notable 2023 books from Texas authors

By Max Booth III

These books are worth curling up with over a cup of coffee.

Spurs will face stacked Celtics in New Year's Eve matchup in San Antonio

By M. Solis

Spurs forward Julian Champagnie faces off against the Clippers' Moussa Diabate earlier this season.

Growing Collections: A brief look at what San Antonio museums acquired in 2023

By Bryan Rindfuss

Fausto Fernandez, Burden Narratives While Stuck in Traffic in Pursuit of an Obligation at the Port of Entry, courtesy of McNay Art Museum.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us