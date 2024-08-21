Festival of India to spice up San Antonio's Maverick Plaza this weekend

While not tied to a spiritual or patriotic event, the organization’s annual Festival of India certainly ranks as one of its most popular gatherings — and with good reason.
The latest iteration of the Maverick Plaza festival, set for Saturday, Aug, 24, presents a colorful assortment of performances and vendors along with plenty of spicy and comforting food showcasing the country’s wide variety of regional cuisines.
Expect lots of music and dancing — both of the traditional and Bollywood variety — along with cultural showcases, DJs, live musicians, henna tattoos and even a parade representing India’s 28 states and eight union territories.
Free, 3-10 p.m. Maverick Plaza, La Villita, 418 Villita St., (856) 335-5327, indiasa.org.
