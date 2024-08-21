WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Festival of India to spice up San Antonio's Maverick Plaza this weekend

The annual event includes music, dance, food, cultural showcases and even a parade repping India's many states.

By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 3:27 pm

click to enlarge Revelers pause for a romantic moment at 2019's Festival of India. - Drew Patterson / Neptune9 Photography
Drew Patterson / Neptune9 Photography
Revelers pause for a romantic moment at 2019's Festival of India.
As part of its mission to “foster a better understanding between India and San Antonio,” the India Association of San Antonio organizes a variety of festivals commemorating holidays celebrated on the subcontinent.

While not tied to a spiritual or patriotic event, the organization’s annual Festival of India certainly ranks as one of its most popular gatherings — and with good reason.

The latest iteration of the Maverick Plaza festival, set for Saturday, Aug, 24, presents a colorful assortment of performances and vendors along with plenty of spicy and comforting food showcasing the country’s wide variety of regional cuisines.

Expect lots of music and dancing — both of the traditional and Bollywood variety — along with cultural showcases, DJs, live musicians, henna tattoos and even a parade representing India’s 28 states and eight union territories.

Free, 3-10 p.m. Maverick Plaza, La Villita, 418 Villita St., (856) 335-5327, indiasa.org.

August 21, 2024

