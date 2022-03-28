Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Fiesta San Antonio begins with a bang this weekend — here are some highlights

From Fiesta de los Reyes to Oyster Bake, there's plenty to do in the first weekend of SA's annual bash.

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year.

It would be impossible to include all the events that take place during the 11-day citywide party known as Fiesta San Antonio, so we'll cover some highlights here and point the biggest Fiesta enthusiasts to the official website for an exhaustive rundown of all the celebrations. For a complete schedule, including car shows, mariachi festivals and military demonstrations, visit fiestasanantonio.org.

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

This culturally rich celebration features live performances, more than 30 food booths and fun for the entire family. If you're looking to experience a great mix of music genres — from Tejano to Latin jazz to country — and more cuisine than you can imagine (save us an agua de sandia and a chicken-on-a-stick), El Mercado may be a great addition to your list of stops. Free, 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 1-10, Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St., fiestadelosreyes.com.

A Taste of New Orleans

The highlights of the 35th Annual A Taste of New Orleans are Big Easy-style music and food, including gumbo, shrimp creole, crab rolls, beignets and other waistline-expanding delights. You can even pretend you're Bobby Boucher and feast on some alligator. $12-$15 (children 10 and under free), 5-11 p.m. Friday, Apr. 1, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 2, noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 3, Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary's St., saza.org.

Fiesta Oyster Bake

Sponsored by the St. Mary's University Alumni Association, the Oyster Bake music festival attracts more than 60,000 attendees annually. The celebration includes more than 50 bands and entertainers, along with 100,000 of its namesake oysters prepared in a variety of ways. Baked isn't the only option. This year's highlights — among the bands, not the oysters — include sci fi-inspired hard rockers Blue Öyster Cult (an inspired booking choice based on the band's name alone) and Missouri rapper Chingy on Friday, along with Texas country stalwarts the Josh Abbott Band and Tejano trailblazer Bobby Pulido on Saturday. $20-$25 (children 12 and under free), 5-11 p.m. Friday, Apr. 1, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 2, St. Mary's University, 1 Camino Santa Maria, oysterbake.com.

click to enlarge The Texas Cavaliers River Parade returns to the River Walk on Monday, Apr. 4. - COURTESY OF TEXAS CAVALIERS
Courtesy of Texas Cavaliers
The Texas Cavaliers River Parade returns to the River Walk on Monday, Apr. 4.

Fiesta Arts Fair

This juried national art show features 110 artists from across the United States. Along with Fiesta food and beverage booths, the fair will feature two music stages and a children's area with art activities. $5-$15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 3, Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta, swschool.org.

Fiesta de los Niños

Kids and adults alike should get a kick out of the robots and STEM-related activities that feature in this event. A free, live-streaming collegiate eSports tournament will also take place all day. Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 2, San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, 102 Mabry Drive, fiestadelosninos.com.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade

This longtime Fiesta favorite allows viewers to watch colorful floats travel the San Antonio River through downtown. If you want to enjoy the eye candy while avoiding the crowds, the River Parade will be broadcast live on KSAT and its affiliate stations. $18-$28, 7-9:30 p.m. Monday, Apr. 4, San Antonio River Walk, texascavaliers.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Trending

The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

By M. Solis

The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

Musicians mark sixth month of San Antonio Symphony strike with weekend protests

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony and their supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

Underground music legend Jad Fair is showing his papercuts at San Antonio’s Space C7

By Bill Baird

Underground music legend Jad Fair is showing his papercuts at San Antonio’s Space C7

Also in Arts

Spurs raise $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling Coach Pop-branded NFTs

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently broke the NBA record for coach with the most regular season victories.

Musicians mark sixth month of San Antonio Symphony strike with weekend protests

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony and their supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday.

Texas author Joe R. Lansdale discusses the evil inside us all

By Max Booth III

Joe R. Lansdale's latest novel is another entry in his Hap and Leonard series.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us