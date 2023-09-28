For first time, all five of the San Antonio Spurs' preseason games will be on TV

click to enlarge Instagram / Spurs San Antonio Spurs players, including Victor Wembanyama, cool off during a practice.

The San Antonio Spurs are still feeling the Wemby Effect.The team revealed Wednesday that all five of its preseason matchups will be televised — marking the first season all its preseason games will been carried on TV. Two of those games will be viewable nationwide, according to a press release.The heightened interest follows the arrival French phenom Victor Wembanyama, whom the Spurs grabbed as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.Fans can catch the Silver and Black's first preseason matchup Oct. 9 against the Oklahoma City Thunder by tuning in to Bally Sports Southwest at 7 p.m. The team's first preseason home game on Oct. 13 against the Miami Heat will be nationally televised on TNT at 6:30 p.m.CW 35 will carry both games against the Houston Rockets, scheduled for Oct. 16 and Oct. 18. Those start at 7 p.m.The Oct. 20 preseason finale against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will also reach a national audience, airing on NBA TV at 9 p.m.The Spurs will open the regular season against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center on Oct. 25. That game, expected to be Wemby's regular-season NBA debut, will air on ESPN.