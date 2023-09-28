BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

For first time, all five of the San Antonio Spurs' preseason games will be on TV

Two of the preseason matchups will be televised nationally.

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs players, including Victor Wembanyama, cool off during a practice. - Instagram / Spurs
Instagram / Spurs
San Antonio Spurs players, including Victor Wembanyama, cool off during a practice.
The San Antonio Spurs are still feeling the Wemby Effect.

The team revealed Wednesday that all five of its preseason matchups will be televised — marking the first season all its preseason games will been carried on TV. Two of those games will be viewable nationwide, according to a press release.

The heightened interest follows the arrival French phenom Victor Wembanyama, whom the Spurs grabbed as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Fans can catch the Silver and Black's first preseason matchup Oct. 9 against the Oklahoma City Thunder by tuning in to Bally Sports Southwest at 7 p.m. The team's first preseason home game on Oct. 13 against the Miami Heat will be nationally televised on TNT at 6:30 p.m.

CW 35 will carry both games against the Houston Rockets, scheduled for Oct. 16 and Oct. 18. Those start at 7 p.m.

The Oct. 20 preseason finale against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will also reach a national audience, airing on NBA TV at 9 p.m.

The Spurs will open the regular season against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center on Oct. 25. That game, expected to be Wemby's regular-season NBA debut, will air on ESPN.

