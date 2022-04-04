Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Ford Mariachi Festival brings Fiesta fun to the San Antonio River Walk Tuesday-Thursday

The long-running event will feature mariachi performers on floating barges.

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge The festival has been an annual tradition since 1952. - COURTESY OF VISIT SAN ANTONIO
Courtesy of Visit San Antonio
The festival has been an annual tradition since 1952.
It's hard to imagine what says "Fiesta!" more than mariachi music on the San Antonio River Walk.

You can sit outside with your cool, refreshing beverage of choice as bands of talented mariachis on boats float the river, stopping periodically to entertain revelers.

The Ford Mariachi Festival, which will find the performers wearing traditional costumes, has been a tradition since 1952.

Free, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 5-Thursday, Apr. 7, San Antonio River Walk, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

