Ford Mariachi Festival brings Fiesta fun to the San Antonio River Walk Tuesday-Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Visit San Antonio The festival has been an annual tradition since 1952.

It's hard to imagine what says "Fiesta!" more than mariachi music on the San Antonio River Walk.You can sit outside with your cool, refreshing beverage of choice as bands of talented mariachis on boats float the river, stopping periodically to entertain revelers.The Ford Mariachi Festival, which will find the performers wearing traditional costumes, has been a tradition since 1952.