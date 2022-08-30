Ford Parade of Lights will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk beginning this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Visit San Antonio The parade will feature a procession of 10 beautiful, 26-foot-long boats filled with illuminated lanterns.

For the first two weekends of September, the San Antonio River Walk will play host to the Ford Parade of Lights.The event will feature a procession of 10 beautiful, 26-foot-long boats filled with illuminated lanterns which navigate the downtown stretch of the San Antonio River. The colorful lanterns are a testament to San Antonio's vibrant arts and culture.The boats launch each night at the International Center, 203 S. St. Mary's St.An online map shows the parade route so visitors and locals alike can find places to watch the procession, whether seated along the side of the river or drinking and dining at one of the River Walk's many bars and restaurants.