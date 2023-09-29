Former San Antonio Spur Joshua Primo poised to sign with LA Clippers

Former Spur Joshua Primo, who was waived by the team after being accused of exposing himself to the team’s psychologist, is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Word of Primo’s signing in Tinseltown comes mere hours after the NBA suspended him for four games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the association.” Observers speculated the announcement came because Primo was on the verge of signing with a new franchise.
“The league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women,” the NBA said in a statement. “Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional… Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.”
Primo has yet to play an NBA game since the Spurs released him on Oct. 31, 2022. Two weeks later, Spurs team psychologist Hillary Cauthen reached a settlement with the team and Primo.
In a lawsuit, Cauthen accused Primo of exposing himself on nine different occasions during private therapy sessions. She said she had made the team aware of Primo’s alleged behavior, but the organization did nothing to stop him from repeating it.
Primo underwent evaluation with specialists who consult with the Clippers and the organization is comfortable giving him this opportunity. The NBA suspended Primo for four games Friday after a probe found that he had “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing… https://t.co/2uSk5t1Axc— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2023
ESPN's Wojnarowski wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Primo underwent evaluation with specialists who consult with the Clippers. After that, the organization felt comfortable giving him an “opportunity.”
“Since his release from the Spurs in October, Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy — which will continue in LA,” Wojnarowski wrote on X.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed