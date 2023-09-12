Fortune Feimster comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday on Live Laugh Love! tour

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Fortune Feimster
A delightfully prolific figure in stand-up comedy, film and television, Fortune Feimster is bringing her Live Laugh Love! tour to the Alamo City.
Feimster has spent the past 15 years jumping all over the world of entertainment, originally coming to mainstream attention as a writer and panelist on Chelsea Lately
and more recently through roles on Hulu's The Mindy Project
and Sex Appeal
, Disney's Soul
and Cartoon Network's Summer Camp Island
.
The comedian's boundless energy and magnetic personality have also netted her multiple one-hour Netflix stand-up specials and a popular weekly podcast with her partner Jax called Sincerely Fortune
.
$29.50-$165, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
