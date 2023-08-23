Fotoseptiembre celebrates the medium of photography in and around San Antonio

click to enlarge Carmen Peña Digital Pro Lab's "Unseen" gathers 12 photographers who depict the city's often-forgotten people and spaces.

This year marks the 29th Fotoseptiembre, an annual festival focused on photography-based exhibitions presented across the Alamo City and Texas Hill Country and an assortment of online galleries.Founded by photographer and composer Michael Mehl, the celebration provides a platform for photographers from across the community to participate.Among this year's exhibitions is Digital Pro Lab's "Unseen," which gathers 12 photographers who depict the city's often-forgotten people and spaces. The exhibit "not only honors the rich tapestry of the San Antonio community but also contributes to a more inclusive and authentic representation of the city's identity."Creative Eye Gallery is presenting "Southtown Obscura," featuring the photographs of Zan Lee Duroy. The exhibition showcases images of the city produced during the "Golden Hour," that special moment right before sunset when light is softer, potentially allowing photographers to produce their best work.Meanwhile, Centro de Artes is presenting "From SA to SA: An Exhibition of Pan-American Documentary Photography." Curated by Guillermina Zabala, the exhibition features works from 20 Latinx artists "and encapsulates the astonishing power of documentary photography as a direct representation of our realities and as a force of social change."Mockingbird Handprints Gallery will present "One-way, Byway, This Way — New York Streets," an exhibition featuring the work of Austin-based photographer Ed Malcik.Visit the official Fotoseptiembre website for a full list of online galleries and participating venues.