Four San Antonio-area farms where you can cut down your own Christmas tree

Those looking to continue or start a holiday tradition can kick off the festivities by hand-picking and chopping down their own Christmas trees. While South Texas may not seem like a prime location for evergreen foliage, these four San Antonio-area farms have been dedicated to growing and selling holiday trees for years.
Pipe Creek Tree Farm
At Pipe Creek Tree Farm, yuletide lumberjacks can choose to chop down their own Christmas trees or take home a pre-cut North Carolinian Fraser Fir. Folks looking to preserve their holiday cheer also have the option of purchasing a living Christmas tree that can be planted and nurtured after the big day passes. Choose-and-cut trees are priced at approximately $12 per foot and the Fraser Firs start at $69.95. The farm is now open daily 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and will be closed Thanksgiving day. If visiting on a weekend, visitors can also partake in free hayrides. 805 Phils Road, Pipe Creek, (210) 426-6191, pipecreekchristmastrees.com
Devine Acres Farm
Devine Acres Farm is taking its Christmas tree farm to the next level this year by transforming its fields into a Christmas CountryFest. Beginning Nov. 24, visitors can cut down their own trees or pick out the perfect pre-cut tree to take home for $15-$22 per foot. They also can partake in a plethora of holiday activities set up throughout the farm, including visits with Santa, Christmas photo-ops, specialty food and drink, play areas, a petting zoo and more. Admission and tickets to Christmas CountryFest are required for tree field access, and up to $50 of the fees can be applied towards the price of a Christmas tree. 944 FM 2200, Devine, (830) 665-9730, devineacresfarm.com
Seiler's Christmas Tree Farm
Seiler's Christmas Tree Farm in Seguin has a variety of home-grown Christmas trees ready to be cut and kept for the holidays. Available trees include Virginia Pines, Loblolly Pines, Leyland Cypresses and Carolina Sapphire Cypresses, all priced equally at $10 per foot. Most are pre-priced and labeled. The farm is also offering holiday photo-ops, a playground and a concession stand. The farm will open after Thanksgiving, with weekend hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday after 4 p.m. 4100 Jakes Colony Road, Seguin, (830) 303-4130, seilerschristmastrees.com
Jenschke Orchards
This pick-your-own orchard in Fredericksburg offers seasonal harvestings of fruits, pumpkins and, of course, Christmas trees. Opening this Friday, the farm offers Murray and Arizona Cypresses as cut-your-own trees, as well as pre-cut Noble, Nordmann and Douglas Firs. Choose-and-cut trees are priced at $100 each, while pre-cut trees range from $100 to $500 — and some tower 12 feet high. During the holiday season, Jenschke Orchards will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays. 8301 East U.S. Hwy. 290, Fredericksburg, (830) 997-8422, bestfredericksburgpeaches.com
