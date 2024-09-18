Fourth annual San Antonio Feminist Film Festival taking place at Carver Center

The films being screened at the Carver Community Cultural Center will include Breaking the News, Plan C, Running With My Girls and The Old Oak. The productions tackle a variety of social issues, including media representation, immigration, reproductive rights and women in politics.
Journalist Rebecca Aguilar, a seven-time Emmy winner, will be among the panelists at the event. She will be joined by fellow journalists Elaine Ayala of the San Antonio Express-News and Jayo Miko Macasaquit of nonprofit newsroom The 19th for a panel discussion accompanying the showing of Breaking the News.
San Antonio political figures also will be among the panelists at the event. Those include District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havdra, recent candidate for Alamo Colleges District Board Nicolette Ardiente and trailblazing trans politician Frankie Gonzalez-Wolfe.
“This festival offers a unique space for dialogue, learning, and solidarity," SAFFF director Joyce Townsend said in a statement. "Through film and discussion, we aim to address issues of equity and justice, and we invite the San Antonio community to be a part of this important conversation.”
The first showing commences 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Tickets are available through the Carver Community Center website.
