Free film series at Mission Marquee Plaza to feature hit '90s flick Men in Black on Thursday

click to enlarge
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
The film screening will begin 15 minutes after dusk.
The action-comedy classic Men in Black
hits the big screen at Mission Marquee Plaza as part of the Outdoor Family Film Series presented by Slab Cinema and San Antonio's World Heritage Office.
Families are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and pets for a night of thrills and laughter under the San Antonio sky.
Men in Black
stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as federal agents who go to great — often comical — lengths to monitor alien populations on Earth while concealing their presence from the public.
The venue opens at 7 p.m. and the film begins 15 minutes after dusk. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks or to purchase food from on-site vendors and food trucks.
A full list of this year's family moive screenings is available at Mission Marquee's website
.
Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 207-2111, missionmarquee.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.