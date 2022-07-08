TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Free flip-flop themed Chancla Fest taking place in San Antonio on Friday

Activities will include a chancla-throwing contest and flip-flop themed art projects.

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 8:45 am

The theme of this years San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party is chanclas. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS / LMBUGA
Wikipedia Commons / Lmbuga
The theme of this years San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party is chanclas.
The San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party will return this Friday after a two-year hiatus. This year’s party is themed after the oh-so puro chancla — indeed, the event is even called Chancla Fest.

Chancla Fest will feature flip-flop-themed activities such as a chancla-throwing contest and chancla-inspired art projects. “Xicano roots fusion” band Los Nahuatlatos and youth DJs from the AM Project digital arts and music program will provide the tunes.

San Anto Cultural Arts, locally known as SACA, is a nonprofit that works to "foster human and community development through community-based arts and engagement," according to the organization's website. Its annual summer block parties highlight its mission by focusing on the Alamo City's "creative spirit."

Entrance to the all-ages event is free. It runs 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 8, at San Anto Cultural Arts, 2120 El Paso St.

Trending

Arts Slideshows

All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Tube the Comal River Various Entry Points, New Braunfels, playinnewbraunfels.com/tube-in-new-braunfels There’s a reason tubing down the Comal is considered a Texan rite of passage. The cool waters of this river in New Braunfels are perfect for a leisurely float while you sip a refreshing beverage. Just make sure to double check the rules before you go. Photo via Instagram / 3104suntx

21 cool things to do in the San Antonio area when it's hot AF outside
All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Deep Eddy 401 Deep Eddy Ave, Austin, (512) 472-8546, austintexas.gov Austin's Deep Eddy is the oldest swimming pool in Texas. Capacity is limited, so get there early to beat the crowds. Photo via Instagram / sundork

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio

