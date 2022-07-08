Free flip-flop themed Chancla Fest taking place in San Antonio on Friday

Wikipedia Commons / Lmbuga
The theme of this years San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party is chanclas.
The San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party will return this Friday after a two-year hiatus. This year’s party is themed after the oh-so puro chancla — indeed, the event is even called Chancla Fest.
Chancla Fest
will feature flip-flop-themed activities such as a chancla-throwing contest and chancla-inspired art projects. “Xicano roots fusion” band Los Nahuatlatos and youth DJs from the AM Project digital arts and music program will provide the tunes.
San Anto Cultural Arts, locally known as SACA, is a nonprofit that works to "foster human and community development through community-based arts and engagement," according to the organization's website
. Its annual summer block parties highlight its mission by focusing on the Alamo City's "creative spirit."
Entrance to the all-ages event is free. It runs 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 8, at San Anto Cultural Arts, 2120 El Paso St.
