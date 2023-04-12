Free screening of Selena at San Antonio's Pearl district will honor the late singer on her birthday

click to enlarge
Warner Bros.
Jennifer Lopez plays the late Tejano singer in the 1997 biopic.
Although late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla's birthday, April 16, isn't a holiday, it may as well be in San Antonio.
For those who want to remember the singer's life this Sunday, Slab Cinema is holding a free screening
of the 1997 hit biopic Selena
. It will take place in the public space in front of the Pearl's Full Goods Building, 1100 Springs Plaza.
Free public seating will be available, and showgoers can also bring blankets and chairs, according to organizers. The movie will start 15 minutes after sunset, which is around 8 p.m. No RSVP is required.
The screening will take place on what would have been the Queen of Tejano's 52nd birthday.
Selena
follows the Corpus Christi native's rise to fame, reaching the cusp of mainstream stardom and winning a Grammy. Jennifer Lopez won an Alma Award and was nominated for both a Golden Globe and MTV Movie Award for her performance as the singer.
