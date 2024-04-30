George Lopez is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Aug. 10

The funnyman's Alamo City stop is part of his Allriiiighhttt, Texas! tour, which includes stops in five other cities across the Lone Star State. The tour marks the 15 anniversary of Lopez’s HBO stand-up special Tall, Dark and Chicano.
Lopez is perhaps best known for his sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons before being canceled in 2007. The comedian has since launched the new NBC show Lopez v. Lopez, which features his real-life daughter, Mayan.
Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, Aug. 10, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
