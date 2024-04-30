Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

George Lopez is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Aug. 10

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 1:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge George Lopez is hitting San Antonio as part of a six-city Texas tour. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
George Lopez is hitting San Antonio as part of a six-city Texas tour.
Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and TV host George Lopez will bring the laughs to San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The funnyman's Alamo City stop is part of his Allriiiighhttt, Texas! tour, which includes stops in five other cities across the Lone Star State. The tour marks the 15 anniversary of Lopez’s HBO stand-up special Tall, Dark and Chicano.

Ticket for Lopez’s San Antonio show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3 via the Frost Bank Center website and Ticketmaster. Pre-sale access is available by signing up for the venue's All Access Newsletter under the “Comedy” genre.

Lopez is perhaps best known for his sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons before being canceled in 2007. The comedian has since launched the new NBC show Lopez v. Lopez, which features his real-life daughter, Mayan.

Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, Aug. 10, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed  

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Charles Barkley rips Galveston beaches, San Antonio women in latest on-air rants

By Michael Karlis

Basketball commentator Charles Barkley has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines.

Report shows dating aid Tinder is the app most users want to delete

By Nina Rangel

Folks are tired of Tinder, new data shows.

San Antonio Spurs heading to Paris next season for two-game series against Pacers

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama played for Paris' Metropolitans 92 basketball club before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last season.

San Antonio's Alamodome to host Liga MX's Clásico Regio soccer match

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks to reporters during a press conference Tuesday at the Alamodome.

Charles Barkley rips Galveston beaches, San Antonio women in latest on-air rants

By Michael Karlis

Basketball commentator Charles Barkley has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines.

Report shows dating aid Tinder is the app most users want to delete

By Nina Rangel

Folks are tired of Tinder, new data shows.

San Antonio Spurs heading to Paris next season for two-game series against Pacers

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama played for Paris' Metropolitans 92 basketball club before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last season.

San Antonio's News4SA gets flak after comment about dead body being 'good for ratings'

By Michael Karlis

A comment was captured on a hot mic as authorities searched for a teenager that went missing while tubing at Canyon Lake.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us