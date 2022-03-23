Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Megan Harrison, Sleeping 1, Ink and watercolor on paper, 15” x 10” 2021. - MEGAN HARRRISON
Megan Harrrison
Megan Harrison, Sleeping 1, Ink and watercolor on paper, 15” x 10” 2021.

As part of San Antonio's Contemporary Art Month, Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) is presenting a trio of exhibits by past participants in its three-month residency at Künstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin, Germany.

The exhibitions, which opened March 4, will run through May 29.

BSC selects four artists annually to live and work in Berlin, where they have access to workshops and exhibition opportunities. The artists whose work is now on display include Jimmy James Canales, Megan Harrison and Justin Korver, each of whom took part in the program's 2018-2019 cycle. The work in each exhibit reflects how the artists have fared since their return from Berlin and how each have coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan Harrison: 'From Your Brow Rise Leaf and Lyre'

Harrison's latest body of work is an immersive installation of large-scale creations depicting what appears to be the inside of a womb. Found within these massive paintings and ink-stained surfaces are intimate family portraits and small figurative sculptures centered around the concept of fertility. However, a jaggedness or roughness imbues the endless abstract shapes that fill the walls.

A tiny portrait of a baby, umbilical cord still intact, is affixed to the center back wall. It becomes hard to breathe with the realization that this work is a meditation on love and loss and all the emotions a mother must endure upon giving birth to a stillborn child. A book of poetry lies open elsewhere in the gallery, displaying the words, "To the one who is knocking and knocking, will you still be there when the door opens?"

"As my world contracted through grief and pandemic isolation, I created works for private contemplation, to be opened or held in quiet places," Harrison writes in an artist statement. "The making of these personal altar pieces and cherished objects can be interpreted as spiritual acts, expressions of healing and love..."

Jimmy James Canales: 'The Line Layer'

Canales' exhibition transforms a gallery space into a fantastical industrial panorama filled with mechanical figures, each centered within groupings of geometric shapes, patterns and material resembling an obstacle course.

"These assemblages are transformed into archetypal obstacles including the mountain, the bridge, the tower, the throne, the web, stepping stones and finally, the grotto," Canales explains in his artist statement.

Canales cites boardgames and videogames as sources of inspiration, but also considers "the life altering experience of travel, parenthood, loss and the pandemic."

In B'okay, Canales' robotic figure is covered in a skin of artificial flowers and leaves, a merging of geometric and organic shapes, emblemizing the creations that occur in nature and those made by human hands. Although frozen in time, Canales' figures are made for movement and seemingly represent a yearning to escape their contained spaces.

Justin Korver: 'Buck'

While many of the works in Korver's exhibit take on a comical or campy tone, it doesn't shy away from addressing serious subject matter. "Buck" is an examination and rejection of traditional gender roles, focusing on the relationship between the hunter and prey animal, in this case, the deer.

"My interest in hunting as a subject is due to my dad who is an active hunter," Korver writes in an artist statement. "He was my first model of traditional masculinity and what men were supposed to be, a mold I did not fit."

When walking through the exhibition, it's difficult not to think of the 1942 animated Disney film, Bambi, which features a feminized, white-tailed fawn with batting eyelashes that many forget is male.

In the sculpture Tenderest Meat, Korver transforms an open carcass, its innards spilling, into a landscape featuring leaping fawns.

Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, on view through May 29, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Trending

Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival

By Kelly Nelson

From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

San Antonio T-shirt company BarbacoApparel to celebrate anniversary with maker’s market

By Nina Rangel

Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave.

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

By Marco Aquino

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

Comedian Katt Williams brings his World War III tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Saturday

By Mike McMahan

Katt Williams will be in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Botanical Garden continues its Foodie Cinema series with a screening of Mulan

By Dana Nichols

The film will be paired with a menu including congee and Mu Shu chicken lettuce wraps.

Public Theater of San Antonio resumes its 2021-2022 season with 35MM: A Musical Exhibition

By Dana Nichols

35MM was created by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists exhibition and auction returns in person for 2022

By Ashley Allen

Donna Howell Sickles, Afternoon Rein, acrylic on canvas.

San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions

By Ashley Allen

San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us