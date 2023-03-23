Ghoulish Books releases transgender horror anthology early for Trans Rights Readathon

The Trans Rights Readathon is a social media campaign in which participants are encouraged to read as many books by transgender authors as possible and donate to trans-supporting organizations. The readathon began on March 20 and is running through March 27.
Bound in Flesh: An Anthology of Trans Body Horror features 13 stories written by transgender and nonbinary authors, edited by Lor Gislason. The book will officially release in digital and paperback editions on Tuesday, April 18. But from now through March 27, Ghoulish Books has made it available as a free, downloadable eBook.
"Bound in Flesh strives to highlight the talent of the trans horror community and to reaffirm the importance of diverse voices," Gislason said in a statement when the book's cover art was revealed in November. "Horror has always included stories of gender dysphoria, whether through subtext or outright stated. We want to make horror a welcome place for everyone."
Ghoulish Books is a small San Antonio-based press that specializes in horror, founded by horror authors and editors Max Booth III and Lori Michelle. For this coming year, the press has numerous upcoming releases, as well as big plans including a horror book store, a literary magazine and the upcoming Ghoulish Book Fest in April.
"We love this idea [of the readathon] and wanted to contribute," Booth said in a blog post announcing Bound in Flesh's surprise release.
