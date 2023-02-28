Go down the rabbit hole with Ballet San Antonio's Alice in Wonderland at the Tobin Center this weekend

The production features colorful, surrealist projections along with inspired costume and set design to bring Alice's story to life.

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 9:43 am

click to enlarge The show's alternating casts feature Brenna Mulligan and Sofie Bertolini as Alice, who follows the white rabbit (Andrea Huynh) down a hole. - Marty Sohl Photography
Marty Sohl Photography
The show's alternating casts feature Brenna Mulligan and Sofie Bertolini as Alice, who follows the white rabbit (Andrea Huynh) down a hole.
Ballet San Antonio's Alice in Wonderland, a collaborative production between choreographer Brian Enos and visual artist Luis Grané, uses dance to capture all the wonder of Lewis Carroll's classic tale.

Grané uses colorful, surrealist projections along with inspired costume and set design to bring Alice's story to life, complementing and enhancing Enos' hybrid choreography style.

The show's alternating casts feature Brenna Mulligan and Sofie Bertolini as Alice, who follows the white rabbit (Andrea Huynh) down a hole, finding herself transported into a world of mystery and imagination, where she meets classic characters such as the Mad Hatter (Aiden Carrasquel and Benjamin Rose) and the Red Queen (Sofie Bertolini and Elaine Blank).

$25.20-$132, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 5, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

