Grease cast members will come to San Antonio in July for the Summer Lovin' Celebration

The T-Birds perform "Summer Nights" in the 1978 film.
Members of the original cast of Grease
are headed to San Antonio this summer.
Social Revolt, a regular host of events at Wonderland like the Lost Boys' 35th reunion
, is bringing the stars of the classic 1978 film to the Alamo City for what it's calling the Summer Lovin' Celebration.
The event will take place July 15-16 and will feature access to a Vintage and Collectors Market with a free general admission ticket. The market will showcase a selection of various collectibles, clothing and artwork, some of which will hopefully not be too pure to be pink.
Paid tickets and VIP packages are also available, which grant access to meet and greets, as well as a film screening and Q&A that will take place on July 14 at the nearby Deco Ballroom at 1906 Fredericksburg Road.
Currently set to appear are Grease
's director Randal Kleiser, Jamie Donnelly (Jan), Barry Pearl (Doody), Kelly Ward ("Putz" Roger), Michael Tucci (Sonny) and Lorenzo Lamas (Tom Chisum). Organizers say they will announce more guests soon.
Tickets are currently available online
.
Free, 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday, July 15-Sunday, July 16, Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 785-3500, socialrevoltstore.com.
