Grease film stars head to San Antonio this weekend for Summer Lovin' Celebration

Grease is the still word! In honor of the 45th anniversary of(1978), stars from the award-winning rom-com musical film are flocking to the Wonderland of the Americas Mall for the Summer Lovin' Celebration, hosted by Social Revolt.Free general admission tickets allow access to the ground floor vintage and collectors market featuring nearly 100 independent vendors and artists. Also expect DJs spinning oldies and hits from the film all weekend.Paid tickets and VIP passes — which start at the $10 "Garage" pass — are required to access the event's celebrity area. Guests available for meet and greets and autographs includedirector Randall Kleisser, Jamie Donnelly (Jan, Pink Ladies), Barry Pearl (Doody, T-Birds), Kelly Ward ("Putz" Roger, T-Birds), Michael Tucci (Sonny, T-Birds) and Lorenzo Lamas (Tom Chisum).