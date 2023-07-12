Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Grease film stars head to San Antonio this weekend for Summer Lovin' Celebration

The two-day event at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall celebrates the film's 45th anniversary.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 10:26 am

Celebrity guests will include members of the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds.
Grease is the still word! In honor of the 45th anniversary of Grease (1978), stars from the award-winning rom-com musical film are flocking to the Wonderland of the Americas Mall for the Summer Lovin' Celebration, hosted by Social Revolt.

Free general admission tickets allow access to the ground floor vintage and collectors market featuring nearly 100 independent vendors and artists. Also expect DJs spinning oldies and hits from the film all weekend.

Paid tickets and VIP passes — which start at the $10 "Garage" pass — are required to access the event's celebrity area. Guests available for meet and greets and autographs include Grease director Randall Kleisser, Jamie Donnelly (Jan, Pink Ladies), Barry Pearl (Doody, T-Birds), Kelly Ward ("Putz" Roger, T-Birds), Michael Tucci (Sonny, T-Birds) and Lorenzo Lamas (Tom Chisum).

Free, 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday, July 15-Sunday, July 16, Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, socialrevoltstore.com.

