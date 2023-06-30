Grease is the word at the Wonder Theatre starting July 7

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre From left: Anthony Martucci as Danny Zuko, Lauren Campion as Sandy Dumbrowski, Alonzo Corona as Kenickie and Katrice Buchanan as Betty Rizzo.

To commemorate 45 years since the release of the seminal movie-musical, a stage production of(dir. Chris Rodriguez) is hot-rodding into the recently renamed Wonder Theatre this July.In this beloved satire of 1950s teen high school life, notorious greaser Danny Zuko (Anthony Martucci) and chaste Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson (Lauren Campion) take a chance at an exhilarating summer fling. When senior year begins and Sandy faces ridicule from Danny's leather-clad friends, she prepares to bid a bittersweet farewell to their whirlwind romance. Danny, however, is determined to keep her around. In the face of Rydell High's rigid clique culture, Danny and Sandy must decide if they're willing to abandon their long-standing social circles to keep their "summer lovin'" alive.