Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Grease is the word at the Wonder Theatre starting July 7

The musical debuts just in time for the original film's 45th anniversary.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge From left: Anthony Martucci as Danny Zuko, Lauren Campion as Sandy Dumbrowski, Alonzo Corona as Kenickie and Katrice Buchanan as Betty Rizzo. - Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
From left: Anthony Martucci as Danny Zuko, Lauren Campion as Sandy Dumbrowski, Alonzo Corona as Kenickie and Katrice Buchanan as Betty Rizzo.
To commemorate 45 years since the release of the seminal movie-musical, a stage production of Grease (dir. Chris Rodriguez) is hot-rodding into the recently renamed Wonder Theatre this July.

In this beloved satire of 1950s teen high school life, notorious greaser Danny Zuko (Anthony Martucci) and chaste Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson (Lauren Campion) take a chance at an exhilarating summer fling. When senior year begins and Sandy faces ridicule from Danny's leather-clad friends, she prepares to bid a bittersweet farewell to their whirlwind romance. Danny, however, is determined to keep her around. In the face of Rydell High's rigid clique culture, Danny and Sandy must decide if they're willing to abandon their long-standing social circles to keep their "summer lovin'" alive.

$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday July 7-30, Wonder Theatre at the Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Santikos chain buying 17 other cinemas across Southern U.S.

By Sanford Nowlin

Santikos Entertainment's theater holdings include San Antonio's Palladium.

Golden Girls parody starring San Antonio drag queens returns to Woodlawn Pointe this weekend

By Marco Aquino

The Players at the Pointe focus on bringing LGBTQ-related theatrical performances to the San Antonio community.

LaLa Ri is the latest Drag Race alum to head to the Bonham's stage

By Dalia Gulca

While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was adored by fans.

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

By Colin Houston

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

Also in Arts

New exhibitions at San Antonio's Artpace examine histories both public and personal

By Marco Aquino

Angela Guerra Walley's "We Are Quilted Together" installation is on display in Artpace's Main Space.

San Antonio's Santikos chain buying 17 other cinemas across Southern U.S.

By Sanford Nowlin

Santikos Entertainment's theater holdings include San Antonio's Palladium.

Defending Drag: A Pride roundtable discussion with San Antonio drag performers

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Hunsen Abequeer, Foxxy Blue Snacks, Pancho Panza and Prada Hill-Dlux.

Spurs nearly sell-out preseason games as Wembymania grips San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Nose bleeds for the three preseason home games are selling for between $65-$85, according to Ticketmaster.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us