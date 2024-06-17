Groundbreaking 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde screening Tuesday in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Public Domain / Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway appear in the promo photo for the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.
Arthur Penn’s still-visceral and lacerating tale of doomed love and murder, Bonnie and Clyde
, literally changed the movies by breaking the Hayes Code — the repressive Catholic movie censorship system that once prohibited American studio films from showing sex, graphic violence and other “immoral content.”
Now, Texas Public Radio is screening Bonnie and Clyde
on Tuesday, June 18, as part of the organization’s Cinema Tuesdays series. And the film still stings 57 years later.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway have never looked more beautiful and elusive, and Gene Hackman is excellent in a supporting role, etching the flinty, brusque energy he would carry like an ember for the next 30-plus years.
Penn was influenced by the French New Wave cinema movement, and you can feel insouciant energy coursing through the film. This isn’t a standard crime-doesn’t-play Hollywood film but rather a crime-is-life existential odyssey.
It is a piquant reminder of the kinds of movies Hollywood could make when filmmakers had guts and the people with the purse strings actually liked the cinema.
$12-$17, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, Santikos Entertainment Northwest, 7600 I-10, (877) 691-0734, santikos.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed