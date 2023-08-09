LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Guadalupe Dance Company to present Celebrando Tradiciones: Espíritu Flamenco Friday

The company is celebrating 32 years of musical performances, which have often included collaborations with master flamenco artists from around the world.

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 8:45 am

click to enlarge This will be one of the final performances before extensive renovations begin on the Guadalupe Theater. - Edward Benavides
Edward Benavides
This will be one of the final performances before extensive renovations begin on the Guadalupe Theater.
The Guadalupe Dance Company — one of the few Alamo City venues to consistently feature the flamenco art form — is presenting a one-night-only performance of Espíritu Flamenco, part of the Celebrando Tradiciones performance series celebrating both Mexican and Spanish cultural traditions.

The company is celebrating 32 years of musical performances, which have often included collaborations with master flamenco artists from around the world. For example, during its productions of Alma De Mujer, the group worked with internationally renowned dancers and choreographers Lidón Patiño and Miguel Vargas in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Espíritu Flamenco will showcase the intricate flamenco choreography of the company while "celebrating the essence of life" and exploring themes of transformation, evolution and survival. Performing alongside the company will be guitarist Steve Arispe, percussionist Edwardo Rios and vocalist Chayito Champion.

Also worth of note: this will be one of the final performances before extensive renovations begin on the Guadalupe Theater.

$15-$150, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org. Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

