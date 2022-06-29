H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake will feature music, carnival games, fireworks and more

click to enlarge Oscar Moreno The free Independence Day celebration is capped off by fireworks above Woodlawn Lake.

H-E-B and the San Antonio Parks Foundation welcome San Antonio residents and visitors to bid happy birthday to the United States at their annual Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Park Lake.The beloved local tradition will include carnival games, live music by the U.S. Air Force Band of the West and DJ Plata plus a fireworks show above the lake to bring the festivities to a close.Local food trucks and vendors will be scattered across the park grounds, serving up barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, tacos, aguas frescas and snow cones to fuel the family-friendly fun.Fitness fanatics can get their blood pumping at free water aerobics and Zumba classes before the gathering. The start times are 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively.Activities will predominantly take place outdoors, so attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating, reusable water bottles, plenty of sunscreen and trash bags to help keep the park clean.