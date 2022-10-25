Halloween revelers can head to the McNay on Friday for annual Mayhem at the Mansion party

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo McNay Art Museum
Imbibers can quench their thirsts — for anything but blood, of course — at the cash bar
The McNay Art Museum's annual 21-and-up Halloween party, Mayhem at the Mansion, gives attendees an excuse to dance the night away with vampires, witches and artists awoken from the dead.
Revelers should come dressed in their best glitter and gore to impress drag queen Alayna Marquez, the judge of the event's costume contest. They'll also get a chance to enjoy sweet and savory bites that bite back.
While three beverages are included in the admission price, imbibers can also quench their thirsts — for anything but blood, of course — at the cash bar.
$40-$45, 7-10p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5638, mcnayart.org.
