Halloween revelers can head to the McNay on Friday for annual Mayhem at the Mansion party

Partygoers should come dressed in their best glitter and gore to impress drag queen Alayna Marquez, the judge of the event's costume contest.

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 9:30 am

click to enlarge Imbibers can quench their thirsts — for anything but blood, of course — at the cash bar - Courtesy Photo McNay Art Museum
Courtesy Photo McNay Art Museum
Imbibers can quench their thirsts — for anything but blood, of course — at the cash bar
The McNay Art Museum's annual 21-and-up Halloween party, Mayhem at the Mansion, gives attendees an excuse to dance the night away with vampires, witches and artists awoken from the dead.

Revelers should come dressed in their best glitter and gore to impress drag queen Alayna Marquez, the judge of the event's costume contest. They'll also get a chance to enjoy sweet and savory bites that bite back.

While three beverages are included in the admission price, imbibers can also quench their thirsts — for anything but blood, of course — at the cash bar.

$40-$45, 7-10p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5638, mcnayart.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Hello Tallulah 1912 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 286-8146, hellotallulah.com This adorable, colorful shop run is home to a plethora of vintage treasures. The store specializes in vintage party dresses, but also features an array of other items, including furniture, art and jewelry. Photo via Instagram / hello_tallulah

26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Alamo Heights High School Your name may not be Biff or Muffy, but to many folks, it may as well be.

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less

Arts Slideshows

Hello Tallulah 1912 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 286-8146, hellotallulah.com This adorable, colorful shop run is home to a plethora of vintage treasures. The store specializes in vintage party dresses, but also features an array of other items, including furniture, art and jewelry. Photo via Instagram / hello_tallulah

26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Alamo Heights High School Your name may not be Biff or Muffy, but to many folks, it may as well be.

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less

Arts Slideshows

Hello Tallulah 1912 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 286-8146, hellotallulah.com This adorable, colorful shop run is home to a plethora of vintage treasures. The store specializes in vintage party dresses, but also features an array of other items, including furniture, art and jewelry. Photo via Instagram / hello_tallulah

26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Alamo Heights High School Your name may not be Biff or Muffy, but to many folks, it may as well be.

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less

Trending

Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year

By Kiko Martinez

Hemisfair's Día de los Muertos celebration is now in its 10th year and includes two days of activities.

Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22

By Nina Rangel

The drive-thru haunted forest attraction will spook for one night only.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will bring Encanto, Frozen to San Antonio next spring

By Nina Rangel

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will open in San Antonio next February.

New exhibitions at San Antonio's McNay examine trials faced by Black and Brown people in the U.S.

By Marco Aquino

Margarita Cabrera’s work often centers on cultural identity, immigration and violence.

Also in Arts

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will bring Encanto, Frozen to San Antonio next spring

By Nina Rangel

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will open in San Antonio next February.

New exhibitions at San Antonio's McNay examine trials faced by Black and Brown people in the U.S.

By Marco Aquino

Margarita Cabrera’s work often centers on cultural identity, immigration and violence.

A conversation with artist Margarita Cabrera on her new exhibition at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum

By Marco Aquino

A conversation with artist Margarita Cabrera on her new exhibition at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum

Workers at San Antonio arts nonprofit SAY Sí file to seek union representation

By Karly Williams

Participants in one of SAY Sí's programs create art.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us