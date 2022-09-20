Haunted Oaks spook house returning to San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall for second year

For 2022, Haunted Oaks nearly doubled its footprint and added Horrific Pix Horror Studios, a horror-themes selfie spot.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 4:09 pm

click to enlarge Visitors recoil in terror last year as they visit Haunted Oaks. - Instagram / haunted oaks
Instagram / haunted oaks
Visitors recoil in terror last year as they visit Haunted Oaks.
Eerie attraction Haunted Oaks will haunt Rolling Oaks Mall for a sophomore season of scares.

The 10,000-square-foot maze full of creepy-crawlies, hidden surprises, gore and wicked frights will make its return to the Northwest San Antonio shopping destination this Saturday, according to organizers.

The spook house debuted last year with a considerably smaller footprint — just 6,000 square feet — and has since expanded to include Horrific Pix Horror Studios, a horror-themed selfie spot in an adjacent mall space.

Tickets for Haunted Oaks are priced at $20 online and $25 at the door. Ticketholders also will receive half-price entry into Horrific Pix Horror Studios

Though advertised as family-friendly, organizers say that the attraction isn't appropriate for kids under 12.  Haunted Oaks' 2022 hours haven't yet been posted.

$20-$25, Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall, 6909 North Loop 1604 East, Suite 1128, hauntedoaks.org.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
