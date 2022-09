Haunted Oaks spook house returning to San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall for second year

click to enlarge Instagram / haunted oaks Visitors recoil in terror last year as they visit Haunted Oaks.

Eerie attraction Haunted Oaks will haunt Rolling Oaks Mall for a sophomore season of scares.The 10,000-square-foot maze full of creepy-crawlies, hidden surprises, gore and wicked frights will make its return to the Northwest San Antonio shopping destination this Saturday, according to organizers.The spook house debuted last year with a considerably smaller footprint — just 6,000 square feet — and has since expanded to include Horrific Pix Horror Studios , a horror-themed selfie spot in an adjacent mall space.Tickets for Haunted Oaks are priced at $20 online and $25 at the door. Ticketholders also will receive half-price entry into Horrific Pix Horror StudiosThough advertised as family-friendly, organizers say that the attraction isn't appropriate for kids under 12. Haunted Oaks' 2022 hours haven't yet been posted.