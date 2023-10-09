Henry VIII's wives will take the stage at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this week

click to enlarge Joan Marcus Six derives musical influence from female pop icons both classic and contemporary.

The six wives of the infamous King Henry VIII are divorced-beheaded-in the electrifying pop musical, which is slated to bring 16th century sizzle to the Majestic Theatre.Trading their corsets for catsuits, the wives take to the strobe-lighted stage to recount their lives and deaths in the form of a modern pop concert. Tensions run high as the gig transforms into a competition in which the position of lead singer is awarded to the woman who's suffered the most at the hands of Henry.Winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score,'s historical underpinnings, rousing rock orchestra, powerhouse vocal performances and rapid-fire raps build on the Broadway precedent set by— all while contributing a feminist flair.Deriving musical influence from female pop icons both classic and contemporary — think Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Jennifer Hudson —sheds a new and empowering light on one of history's most unfortunate sisterhoods and celebrates the hard-won transformations of women everywhere from damsel to diva.