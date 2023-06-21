Here's where to watch the 2023 NBA Draft in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Samantha Serna
During a press conference on Wednesday, Victor Wembanyama told reporters that "San Antonio is synonymous with winning."
On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs — who have the No. 1 NBA Draft pick for the first time in 26 years — are widely expected to draft generational talent Victor Wembanyama.
Needless to say, Alamo City sports fans are ecstatic.
Wembanyama's had a busy schedule since landing at Newark's Liberty Airport on Monday, where he was greeted by autograph-seeking fans
. Since then, the 19-year-old French phenom has ridden on the New York City subway
and thrown Tuesday's first pitch at Yankee Stadium
. However, he appears ready to say goodbye to the Big Apple and howdy to the Alamo City.
"San Antonio is synonymous with winning," Wembanyama told reporters
during a Wednesday presser. "When the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking that they were lucky that they got the pick as a franchise that has that culture and the experience in winning."
The NBA Draft will be broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m. Thursday. Here's where you can grab a drink and celebrate this historic moment with fellow die-hard fans of the Silver and Black. It's by no means an exhaustive list, but you're sure to be around others caught up in the excitement.
Official San Antonio Spurs Watch Party
Perhaps the biggest party in town is the one happening at the AT&T Center
, where fans are invited to watch the Spurs draft the No. 1 pick. The draft will be broadcast in real-time on the Jumbotron, and fans can attend a post-draft party at the arena's ULTRA Club. Free tickets are available now via Ticketmaster
. Free parking will be available starting at 3:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
The Roo Pub
This Aussie-themed pub, famous for paying everyone's tab
when the Spurs landed the No. 1 draft pick on May 16, is now throwing a Draft Watch Party
. Radio station 94.1 TheBlitz will kick off the party at 2 p.m. Thursday. Guests can wash down "Wemby burgers" with Yuengling bottles and Coral Seltzers, according to the pub's post on Instagram. 19314 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 491-4425, roopub.com.
The Friendly Spot Ice House
This popular Southtown gathering spot will broadcast the 2023 NBA Draft
on its new huge outdoor LED screen. The Friendly Spot's gates open at noon Thursday, and sports fans can celebrate until they close at midnight. 943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com.
McFinnigan's Pub
Mike Taylor of the San Antonio sports talk podcast The Mike Taylor Show
will be live at this Irish pub starting at 6 p.m. before the draft. The bar will serve drink specials all day. Not only is McFinnigan's celebrating the NBA draft but also Pride Month. 7210 Blanco Road, (210) 314-4194, instagram.com/mcfinniganspub.
Smoke Texas Downtown
Per usual, this popular downtown barbecue joint is throwing a party to welcome Wembanyama to the Alamo City. The party includes $3 draft beer and well drinks along with $3 chopped barbecue sandwiches. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m. 501 E. Crocket St., (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com.
